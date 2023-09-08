GREENFIELD – Rushville’s cross country teams traveled to Greenfield for the Cougarpalooza Wednesday.
Greenfield-Central ran away with both team titles with a score of 22 for the boys and a score of 26 for the girls.
The Lions (87 points) and Lady Lions (81 points) both earned third place in the team standings.
The Lions were led by senior Charlie Sterrett placing 14th overall and had five in the top 20 with Hunter Parmerlee (16), Logan Jacobs (18), Isaac Schelle (19) and Dustin King (20).
The Lady Lions actually tied Roncalli at the end of the race which let it up to senior Mia Norvell (the 6th runner for Rushville) to break the tie and her placement gave the Lady Lions third.
“This was a total team effort for the ladies today,” Coach Tush said.
Leading the way for the Lady Lions was freshman standout Josie Corn, placing fifth overall for the day.
“It was nice to see Josie step up fearless and race well today. Her confidence continues to grow as the season progresses,” Coach Tush said.
Senior Mady Hankins (15) fought through a sickness and Coach Tush said Hankins is getting back to her old self. Other finishers for the Lady Lions were Melaney Mahan (16), Kendra Jacobs(22), Jorja Ellis (23), Mia Norvell (24) and Jentri Wallace (25).
The next race for Rushville is the Whiteland Invitational Saturday.
