CONNERSVILLE - The Lions and Lady Lions competed in the Connersville Sectional for cross county on Saturday. Both the boys and girls teams advanced to the regional.
"This was a pinnacle meet for us as we have been running for it all year. The Lions were fresh and motivated to capture their fourth consecutive sectional title. Two teams stayed in the way of that goal as the Lions came off the course in third place. Nothing to be disappointed about as each Lion runner made the effort of a champion, and that’s all any coach can ask for. I am super proud of the way they attacked such a huge expectation with a new, young team. They had the courage to run out of their comfort zone," Coach Tush noted.
Northeastern won the sectional title with 66 followed by Hagerstown 68, Rushville 97, Richmond 108, Centerville 109, New Castle 141, Cambridge City Lincoln 187, Franklin County 187, Connersville 209 and Union County 285.
The Lions were again led by senior Kyle Stanley in fifth place in 17:58. Sophomore Charlie Sterrett finished 16th in 19:00 followed by Hunter Parmerlee 20th in 19:11, Ryan Schnidler 26th in 19:19, Wyatt Jacobs 32nd in 19:34, Isaac Krodel 35th in 19:53 and Trenton Dyer 38th in 20:14.
For the girls, Centerville won the team title with 37 followed by New Castle 48, Richmond 54, Rushville 100, Hagerstown 150 and Union County 151.
Rushville was led by Olivia Wehr in 14th in 23:25. Savannah Westphal crossed the line 23rd in 24:24. Ashley Whitham was 24th in 24:27 followed by Mia Novell 31st in 25:34, Maddy Hankins 32nd in 25:46, Sophia Kemple 33rd in 25:46 and Yanitza Norvell 41st in 27:23.
The top five teams and the top 10 individuals from non-advancing teams advance to the regional. Rushville will host the regional starting at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.