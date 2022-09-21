CONNERSVILLE - The RCHS cross country teams competed at Connersville Tuesday. Both boys and girls placed fourth in a tough field across the rolling hills on a very hot evening.
For the boys, Richmond took top honors with 57 followed by Northeastern 70, East Central 86, Rushville 105, Muncie Central 113, Delta 126, Hagerstown 165, Centerville 207, Cambridge City Lincoln 220, Connersville 245 and North Decatur 309.
The Lions continue to decrease their 1-5 gap.
"Tonight it was only 18 seconds between our 1-5 runners. That is excellent along with all scorers placing in the top 25 with Hunter Parmerlee (17), Charlie Sterrett (18), Ryan Schindler (22), Wyatt Jacobs (23), and Isaac Krodel (25)," Coach Tush noted.
For the girls, East Central took first place with 28 followed by Centerville 67, Richmond 99, RCHS 119, Delta 120, Northeastern 158, Hagerstown 180 and North Decatur 212.
The Lady Lions were led by Olivia Wehr with a 17th place finish. Senor Sofia Kemple stepped up for the Lady Lions in 30th place finish followed by Jenti Wallace 35th, Mia Norvell 36th, Maddy Hankins 37th and Cyndi Tush 40th.
The Lions and Lady Lions will compete Saturday in Batesville in the EIAC meet. Start time is 9:30 a.m.
