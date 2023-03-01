GREENSBURG - Trailing by eight points entering the fourth quarter, Rushville clawed back to tie Franklin County 44-44 on a Kameron Morton 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter. In the final minute, the Wildcats scored five of the final six points to hold off the Lions 50-45.
Rushville ends the season at 5-20. Franklin County (10-13) will face Batesville (16-6) in the first semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday.
A Franklin County free throw for a Rushville technical prior to the start of the game opened the scoring. Rushville got on the board on a XxZavien Jenkins drive to the bucket. The Wildcats answered with a 3-pointer by Eli Butt.
Rushville took a 7-4 lead on a bucket by Chase Woolf. A rebound bucket by Jace Lee and free throw from Brant Ertel knotted the game at 7-7. A traditional three point play by Quentin Cain gave the Lions the lead before four straight from the Wildcats had the Lions down one. A scramble for the ball in the final secongs came to the hands of Jenkins, who fired a 3-pointer from the left wing and drained it to put Rushville up 13-11 after one quarter.
With Rushville leading 15-13, Nick Jarman connected from long range and Dylan Thompson hit a free throw to extend the Rushville lead to 19-13. Lee scored back-to-back buckets for the Wildcats to cut the deficit to 19-17. Two free throws from Woolf extended the lead back to four before Franklin County's Ertel drive to the basket closed the half with the Lions up 21-19.
Franklin County opened the second half on a 12-2 run. Ertel's bucket started the run and three straight from him capped it to give the Wildcats a 31-23 lead. Free throws by Morton and Thompson slowed the Wildcats' momentum, but an Ertel 3-pointer pushed the lead to seven. Two more Thompson free throws for Rushville cut the deficit to five, but a 3-pointer by Butt gave the Wildcats a 37-29 lead heading to the final eight minutes.
A Jenkins 3-pointer opened the fourth quarter. After a tip-in by Lee for Franklin County, Jenkins hit another bomb to get the Lions within four, 39-35. The Wildcats extended the lead to six on two occasions before Cain and Morton hit back-to-back 3-pointers to tie the game at 44-44.
Two free throws by Brady Morehead and one from Gillman put the Wildcats in front by three. Cain hit a free throw for Rushville, but the Wildcats closed out the win with a bucket by Lee and free throw from Morehead.
Jenkins led the way for the Lions offensively with 13 points. Cain was also in double figures with 11 points. Morton finished with nine points. Dylan Thompson had five points. Woolf added four points and Jarman had three points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.