The Lion tennis team kept its conference record unblemished with a 3-2 victory over Connersville. The Lions improve to 14-1 on the season and 6-0 in the EIAC.
"The Lions came into tonight's match knowing what was on the line and feeling certain that they would not be denied. We cleared two major hurdles this week in our bid for the conference title and we had to do it on successive nights. We can’t say enough about what these kids have accomplished so far this year and what a great opportunity they have before them when the post-season tournaments crank up," Coach Heuer said.
At No. 1 singles, Rushville's Marlin Hershberger defeated Gage Brown 6-1, 6-1.
Rushville's Sam Smith won the No. 2 singles match 6-1, 6-0 over Rylee Brannon.
At No. 3 singles, Rushville's Cameron Jackman defeated James Williams 6-1, 2-6, 6-2.
At No. 1 doubles, Rushville's Jensen Smith and Josh Wainwright lost 6-1, 6-2 to Dustin McCarrell and Logan Shipley.
At No. 2 doubles, Rushville's Lucas Vaughn and Trevor Hunter fell 6-0, 6-0 to Kolten DeBoard and Luke Morris.
In junior varsity action, Mason Mosburg lost 6-1 and Edger Fernandez lost 6-0.
