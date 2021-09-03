RUSHVILLE - The Lions swept the singles matches against visiting Pendleton Heights to move to 8-0 on the season.
“Straight set victories on the singles side nailed down another solid win for us. We have some frustrated kids on the doubles side. They are all playing with new partners this year and they have not yet gotten their running legs under them," Coach Heuer said.
At No. 1 singles, Marlin Hershberger defeated Sam Bowers 6-1, 6-2.
Sam Smith cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Ryland Mills at No. 2 singles.
At No. 3 singles, Cameron Jackman knocked off Austin Perny 6-3, 6-2.
In doubles, the No. 1 team of Jensen Smith and Josh Wainwright lost 6-1, 6-0 to Logan Jones and Blake Stoker.
At No. 2 doubles, Lucas Vaughn and Trevor Hunter lost 6-6-0, 6-0 to Mark Neilson and Cole Bubenzer.
In junior varsity action, Mason Mosberg lost 8-5. Edger Fernandez lost 8-0. Mosberg and Fernandez lost in doubles 8-0.
Rushville 5, Oldenburg 0
The Lions shut out Oldenburg Academy 5-0 in tennis action.
“A short handed and young group from Oldenburg were not able to keep up with the Lions tonight, but they played hard and deserve credit for that," Coach Heuer said.
Hershberger won at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0 over Will Hollingsworth.
Smith won the No. 2 singles match 6-0, 6-0 over Thad Eaglin.
Jackman received a forfeit at No. 3 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, Smith and Wainwright won 6-0, 6-0 over Carson Ruter and Santiago Schutte.
Oldenburg forfeited at No. 2 doubles.
