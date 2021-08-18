RUSHVILLE – The Lion soccer team opened the 2021 season at home with a 3-1 victory over the Wapahani Raiders.
The Lions have several new faces in their starting lineup after graduating 11 seniors many of whom were starters.
Junior Eli Jobe made a nice pass to senior Carter Tague to get the Lions their first goal of the season. Later in the first half, the Lions took advantage of a Wapahani foul in their penalty box. Tague made the penalty kick making it 2-0 going into the half.
The second half started with Rushville controlling possession. This led to junior Jesus Leon making a crossing pass to his freshman brother Jose Leon. Jose buried the ball in the back of the net making it a 3-0 lead.
Wapahani scored later in the half avoiding a shut out, but the Lions came out on top.
The Lions were shorthanded with only 14 available players, but adapted by stepping up and playing multiple positions.
Coach Wagner said, “I was very pleased with how our midfielders rotated in and out of the game to stay fresh but maintained their rhythm. Our defense also played very well by communicating with each other and limiting shots on goal.”
The Lions are back in action at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Batesville.
