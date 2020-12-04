FAIRLAND - Still a little short-handed with wrestlers out, the Lion wrestling team opened the season Thursday at Triton Central. The host Tigers posted a 54-18 victory over the Lions.
“I am happy that we finally got to wrestle. Our 14-day quarantine really set us back. We are still missing a few wrestlers from our lineup. With social distancing limiting our normal practice
routine, this meet gave us a chance to see where we need to improve,” Coach Jim Tush said. “I am very proud of our wrestlers, and I look forward to our next meet in Milan this Saturday.”
Rushville sophomore Tuff Tackett picked up a win by forfeit at 106. Both teams forfeited at 113 and 120.
At 126, Rushville senior Adam Bousman pinned Ethan Booth.
Rushville freshman Pacey Dye was pinned by Caden Alfrey at 132.
At 138, Rushville senior Carter Newton lost by pin to Lucas Lee.
At 145, Rushville freshman Harper Miller lost by pin to Daniel Thacker. Triton Central won by forfeit at 152.
Rushville junior Alan Busche lost by pin to Trevor Ashman at 160.
The Lions forfeited at 170. Rushville senior Garrett Burgen won by a first-period pin over Lucas Kleeman at 182.
Triton Central won by forfeit at 195, 220 and heavyweight.
The Lions return to action Saturday at Milan.
