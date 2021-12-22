RUSHVILLE – Rushville’s wrestling team hosted Tri in a dual meet on Tuesday in the Auxiliary Gym.

Rushville posted a big 57-18 victory.

Tuff Tackett opened the night in quick fashion with a :34 pin.

Kian Nash was next to pick up a Rushville win. Nash was leading his opponent 7-6 when his opponent could not continue, using up his allotted injury time.

Connor Hodson also had a quick victory with a first period pin.

Jackson Tracy made his debut for the Lions with a 6-2 victory.

Matthew Komlanc dominated his opponent with a pin in :46.

The Lions will compete in the annual Spartan Classic on Dec. 28 and 29. Wrestling starts at 8 a.m.

Results

  • 106 – Double forfeit
  • 113 – Double forfeit
  • 120 – Tuff Tackett – Win by pin
  • 126 – Kian Nash – Win 7-6
  • 132 – Pacey Dye – Win by forfeit
  • 138 – Connor Hodson – Win by pin
  • 145 – Jackson Tracy – Win 6-2
  • 152 – Aritz Gomez – Lost by pin
  • 160 – Matthew Komlanc – Win by pin
  • 170 – Elijah Biggs – Win by forfeit
  • 182 – Alan Busche – Win by forfeit
  • 220 – Mike Rohr – Win by forfeit
  • HWT – Justin Foreman – Lost by pin

