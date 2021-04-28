SHELBYVILLE – Rushville boys track team competed in a four-team meet Tuesday with Columbus North and East Central. The athletes faced strong competition as well as warm and windy conditions to come away with a third-place finish.
Columbus North won the meet with a score of 103, followed by East Central 99, Rushville 31 and Shelbyville 12.
Alec Evans and Tristan Norris placed fourth and fifth in the long jump with distances of 17 feet, 5 inches and 16-1. Brody Miller set a personal best in the pole vault clearing 8-6. Joe Sheehan placed fourth in discus with a season-best throw of 118 and fifth in shot put at 39-6.
The 4x800 team of Charlie Sterrett, Adam Bousman, Ryan Schindler and Keith Bacon finished third with a time of 9:17, while the team of Jonathan Starke, Shepard Cupp, Tuff Tackett, and Heath Barada competed in the event. Caleb Rector and Brian Simmermon finished fifth and eighth in the 110 hurdles with times of 19.8 and 21.12 (season best) with Ashton Reece also setting a season best time in the event.
Jake Vance took second in the 100 with a season best time of 11.2 while Harper Miller, Tristan Norris, Chase Woolf, Brody Miller, Benjamin Means, Hayden Miller, and Colton Griffith all set season best times in the event. Kyle Stanley and Caleb Krodel finished third and fifth in the 1600 with times of 4:58 (season best) and 5:04 with Sam Sterrett also running well. The 4x100 team of Norris, Woolf, Griffith and B.Miller came in fourth place with a time of 49.34.
In the 400, Josiah Hay finished fourth with a season best time of 55.98 while Sam Barada also set a season best time. Rector and Reece took fifth and eighth in the 300 hurdles both with season best times of 48.78 and 52.38. Bacon returned to finish second in the 800 with a season best time of 2:08 while C.Sterrett, Bousman, H.Barada, and Starke all competed well in the event.
J.Vance and Harper Miller returned to finish fifth and seventh in the 200 both with season best times of 24.30 and 24.76 while Woolf, Means, Muench-Bender, Norris, D.Evans, and Tackett also competed well.
Stanley returned to finish third in the 3200 with a season best time of 11:00. Krodel, Schindler, and S.Sterrett also ran well in the event. The 4x400 team of Bacon, Bousman, J.Hay, and Carter Tague set a new season best finishing third in 3:46 with S.Barada, Rector, Starke, and C.Sterrett also running well in the event.
"There were a lot of positives from our team tonight despite the team score," coach Jim Marlatt said. "The guys turned in 35 season-best performances and showed good improvement. There were still several miscues and things that have to be better, but it was great to see guys step up against strong competition. This team still has quite a bit of potential if everyone performs at their best at the same meet."
The Lions' record now stands at 5-5.
The Rushville track teams will next head to Greenfield on Friday night to take part in the Cougar Chase Invitational.
