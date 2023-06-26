RUSHVILLE – Rushville’s Lions Pride Running Club hosted the Lions Pride 5k. It was a fantastic event for the community. Runners and walkers from southern Indiana, Ohio, New York and Rushville all participated.
Also in attendance was 2023 NCAA High Jump Champion and 2019 RCHS graduate Charity Griffith. She took time to return to her home town to start the races and pass out the awards.
“It was an honor to have her in town and at the event,” Amy Tush, race coordinator said. “It was a perfect place for her give back to where her athletic career started and celebrate what hard work can achieve. I was a little star struck myself, she’s a hometown hero in my eyes.”
A new course record was set by Noah Hufnagel (fiance of Griffith) of Santa Claus, Indiana, in a time of 15:29. The winner of the women’s running 5k was Kaylie Raver of Batesville in 22:20. Overall walk winners were Shelly Bostic of Rushville and Damon Clements of Crawfordsville.
Participants of all ages were on hand. The diversity in the event had runners and walkers from age 4 to big kids of age 84. The event was enjoyed by both competitive and recreational participants.
Another fun event was the crowning of the “Fastest Kid in Town.” This is a 200 meter race among 10 and under Rush County youth. Trevor Lilly and Lila Eakins will reign that title until next year’s race on June 29, 2024.
The race was appropriately emceed by John Wilson and officiated by Tom Simpson. The American Legion Post 150 kicked off the awards with a special ceremony to honor our armed forces.
“We couldn’t do any of this without the support of this great community,” Tush added.
The event would not be possible without the continued support of the following: American Legion, Rushville Street Department, Leading Edge, RCHS, Sprinkle and Ashley CPA, City of Rushville, Batesville Products, Changing Footprints, Harcourt Outlines, Stuart Road Racing, Trane, Weber Sports, Gobel Financial, RMH, Hedricks Lawn and Landscaping, Beacon, FW warehouse, Dr. Sickbert, Nicole Reiner Notary, CVS, South 113, Rushville Pharmacy, Rushville Police Department and Barada Law Offices.
“Please join me in thanking these supporters in conjunction with the Lions Pride Running Club. We are working together to make the Rush County community a better place one step at a time,” Tush said.
The Lions Pride 5k is the second leg of the Rush County running series and will conclude with the Petals to the Medal 5K on Aug. 5, which kicks off the Rush Memorial Foundation’s efforts to support Brian’s Cause campaign to help Rush County residence with the expense of fighting cancer.
The Lions Pride 5k also kicked off the SIRC-it racing schedule. The next stop is the Trojan Trot on July 8 in St. Leon. More information and complete results can be found at stuartroadracing.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.