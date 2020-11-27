RUSHVILLE - After falling behind by 23 points in the third quarter to visiting Shelbyville, Rushville rallied to cut the deficit to 12 in the fourth quarter, but could not overcome the deficit and fell in Wednesday's season opener to the Golden Bears 59-43.
The Lions got off to a good start as Cameron Jackman hit from beyond the arc for an early 3-0 lead. After a matching 3-pointer by Shelbyville’s Matthew Bunton, Sam Smith connected from long range for the Lions. Shelbyville then went on a 16-2 run to close the first quarter with a 19-8 lead.
Rushville cut the deficit to 21-15 early in the second quarter on free throws by Jackmand, a bucket by Jerron Taylor and 3-pointer from Camren Munchel. Shelbyville’s defense again came up big, shutting out the Lions the rest of the half. Jacob Heaton’s free throws started a 9-0 run as the Golden Bears held a 29-15 lead at the half.
Shelbyville continued its run to open the third quarter, scoring the first eight points. A Taylor bucket got the Lions on the board, but Shelbyville responded with a 3-pointer from Brock Pitman. A traditional three point play by Taylor started a Rushville 12-4 run to close the third quarter. Munchel and Jackman also scored for the Lions in the spurt as the Lions cut the deficit to 44-29 heading to the fourth quarter.
Shelbyville extended the lead to 19 points before Taylor scored five straight for the Lions. Jack Laker scored with 1:53 to play to cut the deficit to 12, but that was as close as the Lions could get the rest of the way.
Taylor led the Lions in scoring with 22 points. Munchel was next for the Lions with eight points. Jackman had six points. Laker added four points and Smith had three.
In the junior varsity game, Shelbyville held the Lions scoreless in the first quarter and went on to post the 37-30 victory.
Rushville was led by Dylan Thompson with 16 points. Kameron Morton was also in double figures with 10 points. Nash Paddack finished with four points.
The Lions host EIAC foe Connersville on Friday and New Palestine on Saturday.
