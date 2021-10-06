RICHMOND - The Lions traveled to Richmond on Tuesday for the first round of the IHSAA tennis regional at Richmond.
Rushville (19-1) got past a solid Knightstown team 3-2 to advance to the regional title match.
Rushville took the No. 1 singles match 6-0, 6-0 as Marlin Hershberger defeated Hunter Steimel.
At No. 2 singles, Rushville's Sam Smith rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Aiden Richardson.
In doubles, Rushville's No. 1 duo of Jensen Smith and Josh Wainwright lost 6-1, 6-1 to Kyle Johnson and Conner Pyle.
Rushville's No. 2 doubles team of Lucas Vaughn and Trevor Hunter lost 6-0, 6-0 to Carson Smith and Jace Wilkerson.
With the team score knotted at 2-2, all eyes turned to the No. 3 singles match where Rushville's Cameron Jackman faced Knightstown's undefeated Brayden McDaniel.
McDaniel won the opening set in a tie-breaker 7-6 (7-5).
Jackman then dug in and won 12 of the next 14 games (6-2, 6-0) to win the match.
Batesville knocked off Richmond 4-1 in the other match and advance to face the Lions in the regional title match.
