UNION CITY - The RCHS cross country teams competed at the Union City Invitational Saturday.
The Lions won with the meet with a total team effort, according to Coach Tush. Rushville totaled 49 followed by Cowan 52, Blue River Valley 56, Centerville 107, New Haven 107, Cambridge City Lincoln 135 and Anderson 198.
Sophomore Hunter Parmerlee led the Lions with a third place finish with a time of 18:24 while Charlie Sterrett finished seventh overall in the race.
Other scorers for the Lions were Wyatt Jacobs 12th, Ryan Schindler 13th, Isaac Krodel 18th and Isaac Schelle 19th.
The Lady Lions finished third in the race. Centerville took first with 33 followed by BRV 66, Rushville 91, Randolph Southern 93, New Haven 104 and Cowan 133.
Leading the Lady Lions were seniors Olivia Wehr and Ashley Whitham, finishing 15th and 17th of the 65 racers.
Other scorers for the Lady Lions were Maddy Hankins 23rd, Sofia Kemple 31st, Gentri Wallace 34th, Mia Norvell 35th, and Jorja Ellis 38th.
