WALDRON - The Rushville boys track and field team headed to Waldron on Thursday evening for a three team meet with Shawe Memorial.
The Lions took first place in the team standings with a score of 97 followed by Waldron 27, and Shawe Memorial 25.
In the field events, Eli McGrath finished first in the shot put with a season best distance of 43-3 with Joe Sheehan and Austin Vance coming in third and fourth with throws of 40-9.5 and 36-6.5.
Sheehan took first in the discus with a throw of 109-9.5 with McGrath finishing third with 90-9. Nick Pavey, Bryton Grizzell, and Dominick Evans also competed well in the throwing events.
Tristan Norris and Alec Evans finished second and third in the long jump with distances of 17-6.75 and 16-3.75 respectively with Aedan Muench-Bender also setting a new season best in the event. Evans also took second place in the high jump clearing 5-2.
On the track, the 4x800 team of Charlie Sterrett, Adam Bousman, Ryan Schindler, and Keith Bacon came in first with a time of 9:11 and the team of Jonathan Starke, Shepard Cupp, Tuff Tackett, and Heath Barada were the top reserve team.
Freshman Caleb Rector came in first in the 110m hurdles with a time of 19.63 while Brian Simmermon came in third place in 21.34. Ashton Reece was the top reserve runner in the event.
In the 100, Jake Vance and Jayden Roosa came in second and third overall with times of 11.57 and 11.90. The reserve runners Harper Miller, Tristan Norris, Chase Woolf, Brody Miller, and Benjamin Means all set season best times in the event.
In the 1600, Kyle Stanley and Caleb Krodel finished first and second with times of 5:03 and 5:12 with Sam Sterrett coming in fourth place in 5:24.
The 4x100 team of Harper Miller, A. Evans, Roosa, and J. Vance finished first with a time of 47.37 with the team of Norris, Woolf, Means, and B. Miller coming in first in reserve.
In the 400, Josiah Hay and Sam Barada finished second and third with times of 57.25 and 1:00.25 with Kavan Hay finishing first in reserve.
Rector, Reece, and Simmermon returned for the 300 hurdles taking first, fifth and first-reserve in 48.84, 52.82, and 54.88 (all season bests).
Bacon and C. Sterrett took first and second in the 800 with times of 2:12 and 2:18 while H. Barada, Starke, and Cupp finished fourth, fifth, and sixth overall.
J. Vance and H. Miller returned to finish first and second in the 200 with times of 24.87 and 25.57 with Roosa, Woolf, B. Miller, and Means also running well.
Stanley, Krodel, and Schindler finished first, second, and third in the 3200 with times of 11:06, 11:10, and 11:12 respectively (all season bests).
The 4x400, the team of Bacon, Bousman, J. Hay, and A. Evans finished first overall with a time of 3:53 with the team of S. Barada, Cupp, Starke, and C. Sterrett finishing first in reserve.
"Overall, tonight was a positive step in the right direction for our team. It was not a perfect meet, but there we saw some significant improvement in many events. This team is just scratching the surface of their potential and when everything comes together this team has an opportunity for a great deal of success," Coach Jim Marlatt said.
The Lions improved their season record to 4-3 overall.
The Rushville track teams head to Shelbyville on Tuesday for a four team meet with Columbus North and East Central.
-Information provided.
