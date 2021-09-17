RUSHVILLE - The Lion soccer team used a 5-goal second half against Morristown to knock off the Yellow Jackets 6-2.
Goals for the Lions were scored by Carter Tague (3), Aritz Gomez (1), Jackson Tracy (1), and Jesus Leon (1). Assists were by Gomez (3), Tague (1) and Leon (1).
The first half saw both teams playing in the middle third of the field. Morristown played their defense line extremely high in an attempt to draw Rushville offside.
Coach Wagner said, “Morristown played a very effective offside trap. Our forwards were unable to stay onside causing us to miss out on many scoring opportunities in the first half.”
The Lions were persistent in their attack and with 11 minutes to go, Gomez placed a nice pass through the Yellow Jacket defense for Tague to score making it 1-0 at half.
Rushville made some adjustments at halftime and their forwards were able to stay onside. The changes allowed Rushville to score two goals in the first seven minutes of the half. Tague found Tracy who fired a shot into the net and Leon found Tague for his second goal.
With eight minutes remaining, Morristown made things interesting. The Yellow Jackets scored back-to-back goals within a minute to make it 3-2. Rushville responded by scoring three more goals in the final six minutes.
Coach Wagner said, “Playing back-to-back games is tough. We were tired and a little beat up, but I was impressed with how our guys came out got a good warm-up in and were ready to play. We will need this same energy on Saturday.”
The Lions travel to Greensburg on Saturday in the Battle of the Ball game. Game time is set for 10 a.m.
East Central 9, Rushville 1
RUSHVILLE - The Rushville Lions soccer team hosted EIAC foe East Central Trojans. East Central, a top 20 team in the state, defeated the Lions 9-1.
The game started off sluggish with a wet field due to rain the night before. East Central, who typically plays on turf, didn’t let the conditions affect them and scored a couple goals in the first 20 minutes of the game. One more goal near the end of the half made it 3-0.
The Trojans did not slow down in the second half and came out firing. They buried five more goals in the back of the net making it 8-0.
The Lions continued to pass the ball down the field and had five shots on goal in the second half.
Coach Wagner said, "I was satisfied with how we kept competing even when down. We continued to look for open teammates and pass the ball leading to some nice crosses and shots on goal. Being able to do this against a very good team like East Central will give us momentum going into the final stretch of our season."
Near the end of the game, Rushville defender Nathan Dora made a nice run down the field into the Trojans penalty box. An aggressive tackle by an East Central defender led to a penalty kick for Dora, who crushed it into the top right corner. One more goal by the Trojans made the final 9-1.
The Lions had six shots on goal led by Aritz Gomez (2), Carter Tague (1), Dora (1), Eli Jobe (1), and Matthew Clark (1). Goalkeeper Jonathan Starke had 14 saves.
-Information provided.
