GREENFIELD - The RCHS cross country teams traveled to the Greenfield Cougar Palooza Wednesday. The Lions finished second and the Lady Lions were third.
Leading the Lions was Hunter Parmerlee placing fifth while Olivia Wehr led the Lady Lions squad with a fourth place finish.
Rounding out the top 20 for the boys was Sterrett (9th), Schindler (10th), W. Jacobs (13th), Krodel (14th), and Dyer (16th).
"The boys did a great job at packing together. They continue to push each other each race," Coach Tush noted.
Along with Wehr, other top 20 finishers for the Lady Lions were Whitham (15th), Hankins (18th) and Kemlple (20th).
"The girls continue to improve and decrease that gap between each other," Coach Tush noted.
Lions results
5. Hunter Parmerlee 18:21
9. Charlie Sterrett 18:41
10. Ryan Schindler 18:45
13. Wyatt Jacobs 19:06
14. Isaac Krodel 19:10
16. Trent Dyer 19:24
23. Logan Jacobs 20:18
29 Isaac Schelle 20:38
33 Dustin King 21:00
37. Kyle Jacobs 21:14
39. Jacob Lilly 21:36
41. Jacob Branson 21:47
63. Tanner Ash 25:46
Boys team scores
Greenfield Central 16
RCHS 49
Roncalli 86
Indy Genesis 112
Indianapolis Scecina 140
Lady Lions results
4. Olivia Wehr 22:57
15. Ashley Whithman 24:17
18. Maddy Hankins 24:37
20. Sofia Kemple 24:49
22. Mia Norvell 25:13
27. Jentri Wallace 25:30
30. Cyndi Tush 25:45
32. Jorja Ellis 25:52
46. Yanitza Norvell 27:52
48. Lanea Adams 28:20
57. Damaris Poppen 33:04
Girls team scores
Roncalli 35
Greenfield Central 54
RCHS 79
Indy Genesis 80
Warren Central 93
-Information provided
