RUSHVILLE – The month of June featured two significant team camps for Rushville’s boys basketball team.
The first one was at Marian University in Indianapolis, where the Lions played OK, coach Ryan Ehm said.
It might’ve been only five days later when Rushville traveled to Mishawaka for Bethel University’s team camp, but Ehm saw tremendous improvement from his squad.
“We improved greatly from Sunday to that Friday, just in that five-day stretch,” he said. “I thought our guys played hard and bought in on the defensive end. And we competed a whole lot better.”
Ehm is Rushville’s new coach after taking over for Doug Laker. Right now his staff also includes Kyle Thompson, a former player for Brownsburg High School and Bethel University.
The coaches’ primary focus for the program this summer has been on the weight room.
“It was a big focal point for us, a huge priority just getting stronger and getting more athletic,” Ehm said. “We did several on-court workouts as well.”
The Lions had open gyms and workouts nearly five times a week for the month of June, and Ehm said the guys worked really hard and got better. Because many of them also play football, the numbers fluctuated, but that didn’t change the narrative.
“Overall, I thought the month of June was great,” Ehm said. “From the first week to the third or fourth week of the month there was great improvement from our guys.”
Roster check
RCHS went 1-20 last year with a very young squad. Camren Munchel was the lone senior out of 13 players on the roster.
Rising seniors Jack Laker, Sam Smith and Cam Jackman have all had great summers, Ehm said.
“A couple upperclassmen and seniors are really trying to lead us and show the younger guys what they need to do,” Ehm said. “They’re working hard, being more vocal and leading by example, so I was really impressed with that and proud of those guys for being able to do that.”
Kameron Morton and Dylan Thompson are two juniors the coaching staff expects big things from this season. Thompson has been working hard both in basketball and in football, Ehm said.
Sophomores Quentin Cain and Jerron Taylor played quite a bit as freshman, and they’re also expected to have good years.
“They’ll be expected to do a lot as well,” Ehm said. “We’ve got a really got a nice blend (of ages).”
The coach is also really excited about his upcoming freshman class.
“We’ve got several freshmen that I think will have really nice careers at Rushville,” he said. “They’ve got work to do and they’ve got to get better, but they’re in the gym constantly, they’re asking questions, they’re trying to get better every day. So I’m really excited about our freshman class.”
Background
Ehm is from Michigan, but he lived in and worked in Indiana for a few years.
“I’m an out of state guy. I know it’s probably cliché and everybody says it, but coming from out of state, Michigan high school basketball does not compare to Indiana high school basketball at all,” Ehm said.
In addition to coaching, he’ll teach elementary physical education.
Ehm spent the past two years as a post-grad prep coach. He was an assistant for Lafitte Preparatory Academy, but didn’t end up coaching last year because of Covid and Michigan’s rules and regulations.
Before that, he coached at Bethel University from 2016-2019, including as a women’s basketball assistant and men’s graduate assistant. He was also held similar roles at Olivet College in Michigan from 2014-2016, which followed a stint from 2012-2014 at Laingsburg High School.
After talking to his wife (who are new parents), he decided that if he was going to pursue a head coaching and teaching job, he couldn’t go wrong by coming back to Indiana.
“The doors at Rushville kind of opened and I was blessed with an opportunity to do that,” Ehm said.
Looking ahead
You have to go back to the 2014-15 season to find the last time the Lions had a winning season.
In order to change the culture, Ehm said two things are really important:
• Work ethic
• Defense
“I think at times the guys think they’re working hard but don’t realize that they have more in the tank to give,” Ehm said. ”We’ve got to find that extra gear in terms of guys really working hard, not just working hard, but really working hard. Some of those guys have found that extra gear; some of those guys are still trying to find that extra gear.”
Positions don’t matter right now to Ehm. Instead, he wants to the players to improve, which starts on the defensive end.
“We’ve got to be able to guard at a high rate. We’ve got to be able to defend probably harder and better than what kids have been used to defending before. And we’ve got to work really, really hard,” Ehm said.
“If we can do those few things, I do think we can start to slowly turn it around.”
