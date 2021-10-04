RUSHVILLE – The Rushville boys soccer team hosted the Mt Vernon Marauders for their final match of the regular season. The Marauders were victorious with a final score of 4-0.
Mt. Vernon scored in the first minutes of the game to make it 1-0. Even down one, Rushville continued to pass the ball down the field as a unit.
Coach Wagner said, “We worked on offensive positioning in practice this week. We were able to use this to find some gaps in their defense for some shots on goal. Unfortunately, we couldn’t find the back of the net.”
A nice through ball by Mt. Vernon to an outside midfielder near the middle of the first half made it 2-0. The scored remained the same going to the half.
The second half saw both teams battling back and forth with shots. Rushville did a good job locking down the speed of the outside midfielders of Mt. Vernon and marking their forwards and attacking midfielders.
Coach Wagner said, “Our defense played well tonight against a fast Mt. Vernon team. They were positioned well to disrupt passing lanes. Nathan Dora had an excellent game not allowing Mt. Vernon to make through passes to their wings.”
Rushville’s defense held up late into the game, but allowed two goals near the end of regulation for a final score of 4-0.
Coach Wagner said, “Freshman goalkeeper Griffin Norris had an excellent game too. After an injury to our senior goalkeeper, Griffin has taken on a big role in the goal for us. He has settled into the position just in time for sectional. He even stopped a penalty kick this evening.”
