GREENSBURG – The individual EIAC tennis tournament was held at Greensburg. Rushville and Connersville both had two individual champions and Franklin County finished with one champion.
At No. 1 singles, Franklin County’s Jack Stirn defeated Rushville’s Marlin Hershberger in the final 6-4, 6-1 to earn EIAC Conference MVP honors. Hershberger also earned all-conference honors.
At No. 2 singles, Rushville’s Sam Smith (all-conference) won the title with a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Batesville’s Jaden Smith.
The No. 3 singles title match was a tight one. After splitting the first two sets, Rushville’s Cameron Jackman (all-conference) knocked off Connersville’s James Williams 1-6, 6-4 (13-11) in a super tie-breaker.
Connersville’s No. 1 doubles team of Dustin McCarrol and Logan Shipley earned all-conference honors by defeating Batesville’s Cole Pride and Jackson Tracy 6-4, 6-3.
Connersville’s No. 2 doubles team of Luke Morris and Kolton DeBoard also earned all-conference honors with a 4-6, 6-1, (8-6) super tie-breaker win over Batesville’s Sam Johnson and Alex Bunselmeire.
SECTIONAL TOURNAMENT
The IHSAA boys sectional tournament kicks off this week around the state. The sectional runs Sept. 29 through Oct. 2.
Connersville, Rushville, Franklin County and Oldenburg will battle for the title at Connersville.
Batesville, East Central, Lawrenceburg, Milan and South Dearborn will compete for the title at East Central.
Greensburg, Jennings County, Madison and Southwestern (Hanover) will compete for the title at Jennings County.
