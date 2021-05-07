Rushville battled Connersville on back-to-back evenings this week and came away with a split in the season series, with the Lions taking game one 4-1 and the Spartans taking game two 16-6.
In the first contest, Rushville's Cooper Wicker tossed a complete game without walking a batter and giving up only five hits. The sophomore righty also struck out eight.
Offensively, the Lions plated two runs each in the third and fourth innings. Jack Barnes and Harley Fuller each singled twice, with Fuller knocking in two runs and adding a stolen base. Adam Sizemore reached base twice (single and walk), scored twice, and knocked in a run. John Alexander added a single and Bryce Crowder plated a run as well.
In game two, both teams came out aggressive on offense early. Connersville plated two in the first and Rushville put up four to take a 4-2 lead.
For the Lions, Adam Sizemore led off the inning with a double and scored on a single by Jack Barnes. After Harley Fuller walked, Bryce Crowder sacrificed both runners up one base. Cooper Wicker plated both runners with a single. Following a strikeout, Bryce Berkemeier and Austin Howard each singled to score another run.
A great play by Connersville second baseball Braxton Myers on a ground ball up the middle by Kameron Morton saved another run and ended the inning.
After Lions starting pitcher Barnes recorded the first two outs of the second with strikeouts, the Spartans plated seven more runs to take a 9-4 lead that lasted until the bottom of the fourth.
With one out in the fourth, Barnes walked and came around on a home run by Fuller to cut the lead to 9-6.
Some sloppy defense and walks allowed the Spartans to score seven runs and extend their lead while only tallying three hits in the final two innings to account for the final score.
Rushville will host the conference-leading Batesville Bulldogs on Monday, and travel to Batesville on Thursday. In between, the Lions will travel to Union County on Tuesday.
-Information provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.