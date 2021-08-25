Rushville improved to 5-0 on the season with a 3-2 victory over Eastern Hancock.
“We were able to get through another tough match on a hot court. We poured the Gatorade to them and fed them bananas on the way to the match," Coach Heuer said. "We got through it without suffering anymore cramps or heat related issues and came out on top."
Rushville 3, Greenfield-Central 2
GREENFIELD - “Pulling those three victories out from under Greenfield at their place was not easy. We showed tremendous resilience tonight by winning a couple of three set shootouts on the singles side," Coach Heuer said. "At No. 2 singles for the Lions, Sam Smith cruised to his win 6-0, 6-0 over Greenfield’s Tyler White. Then came Cameron Jackman holding down the No. 3 singles spot for Rushville who had to go three sets to put away Greenfield’s C J Michalek 4-6, 6-4, 6-0. That left it to Rushville’s Marlin Hershberger hitting at No. 1 singles for the Lions. He nailed down the victory by finishing off Greenfield’s Mathew Hyre 6-2, 5-7, 6-2. We went home tired but I think the kids felt gratified by this one.”
At No. 1 doubles, Jensen Smith and Josh Wainwright lost 6-0, 6-0 to Corbin Tilley and Jack Weidner. At No. 2 doubles, Lucas Vaughn and Trevor Hunter fell 6-0, 6-0 to Casey Hunt and Chris Long.
In junior varsity action, Mason Mosburg lost 8-0 and Edger Fernandez lost 8-0 in singles. In doubles, Fernandez and Mosburg lost 8-0.
