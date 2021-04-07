RUSHVILLE – The Rushville boys track and field team opened the 2021 season Tuesday by hosting a three-team meet with North and South Decatur.
The Lions won the meet with a score of 96, followed by South Decatur with 38 and North Decatur with 32.
In the field events, senior Joe Sheehan took first place in both the shot put and the discus with distances of 42-6 and 114-8. Eli McGrath and Austin Vance finished third and fourth in the shot put with distances of 38-3 and 38-0 with Nash Paddack, Nick Pavey, Dominick Evans and Bryton Grizzell also competing in the event.
McGrath also finished third in the discus with a throw of 99-9 with Paddack, Vance, Pavey, Grizzell and Evans also throwing well.
In the long jump, Alec Evans finished first overall with a jump of 18-1.5 with Tristan Norris finishing third with a distance of 16-11 and Aedan Muench-Bender coming in eighth place.
Evans also took third place in the high jump clearing 5-8 with Trenton Dyer and Jacob Hampton finishing sixth and seventh overall. In the pole vault, Jacob Hampton finished first, clearing 8-0 while Brody Miller and Nick Amos finished second and third, both clearing 7-0.
On the track, the 4x800 team of Carter Tague, Ryan Schindler, Adam Bousman, and Charlie Sterrett finished in first place with a time of 9:17. The team of Shepard Cupp, Jonathan Starke, Tuff Tackett, and Sam Sterrett also competed well.
Freshman Caleb Rector finished first in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 19.4 with Brian Simmermon and Ashton Reece coming in fifth and sixth places.
Jayden Roosa and Colton Griffith took second and third in the 100 with times of 11.83 and 11.97 with Harper Miller, Ashton Hammond, Chase Woolf, Tristan Norris, Brody Miller, Hayden Miller, Benjamin Means, and Aedan Muench-Bender competing in reserve races.
Kyle Stanley and Sam Sterrett took first and second in the 1600, finishing in 4:58 and 5:20 respectively.
The 4x100 team of Harper Miller, A. Evans, Griffith, and Roosa came in first place with a time of 47.06. Teams of Norris, Woolf, Means, and Hammond, and H. Miller, B. Miller, Muench-Bender, and Hampton also competed in reserve races.
Carter Tague took first place in the 400 with a time of 52.75 with Sam Barada finishing fourth with a time of 59.44.
In the 300 meter hurdles, Rector and Simmermon took third and fifth with times of 50.99 and 58.04 with Reece running well in the reserve race.
The Lions were strong in the 800 with C. Sterrett, Schindler, Bousman, Cupp, and Starke finishing 1st-5th with times of 2:17, 2:19, 2:23, 2:31, and 2:34 with Tackett also competing in the race.
Harper Miller and Griffith finished third and fifth in the 200 with times of 25.33 and 26.01 with Hammond, Norris, B.Miller, H.Miller and Means running well in reserve races.
Stanley and S. Sterrett returned to take first and second in the 3200 with times of 11:13 and 11:51.
The 4x400 team of Bousman, C. Sterrett, A. Evans and Tague finished in first place with a time of 3:58 with teams of Barada, H. Miller, Cupp, Schindler, and Woolf, Reece, Simmermon and Rector competing as well.
“Tonight went really well,” RCHS coach Jim Marlatt said. “It was great to be able to compete again after losing last season. The weather was great. And the guys overall really performed well. This team has quite a bit of potential and tonight proved that there is a reason to be optimistic. Today was a very good first step towards what will hopefully be a very strong season.”
The Lions will next compete on Saturday at Greensburg in the Crossbones Relays with a start time of 11 a.m. and next Tuesday at Southport in a four-team meet with Connersville and New Palestine.
-Information provided
