GREENSBURG — The Lions traveled to Greensburg to face the Pirates in tennis action. Rushville held off the Pirates 3-2 to move to 2-0 overall and 2-0 in the EIAC.
“We knew we would be tested with a well coached bunch tonight and we were. We also got a strong and determined effort from everyone and we were able to notch another conference win,” RCHS Coach Heuer said.
At No. 1 singles, Rushville’s Marlin Hershberger defeated Bryce Stringer 6-3, 6-2.
At No. 2 singles, Rushville’s Sam Smith knocked off Abe Tebbe 6-2, 6-2.
Rushville’s Cameron Jackman won the No. 3 singles match 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 over Karson Scheidler.
At No. 1 doubles, Greensburg’s Jack McKinsey and Jeter Edwards defeated Jensen Smith and Josh Wainwright 6-4, 2-6, 7-5.
At No. 2 doubles, Greensburg’s Dan Fisse and Reece Beaver defeated Mason Mossburg and Trevor Hunter 6-1, 6-1.
In junior varsity action, Greensburg’s Addison Barnes-Pettit defeated Edger Fernandez 6-0. Greensburg’s Justin Adkins defeated Fernandez 6-0.
