CONNERSVILLE - Host Connersville prevailed as team sectional champs at the IHSAA sectional on Thursday. The Spartans tallied 141 points to claim the title. Hagerstown was second with 111 followed by Rusville 93.5, Richmond 81.5, Tri 52, Centerville 51, Northeastern 32, Cambridge City Lincoln 28, Seton Catholic 18 and Union County 13.
The top three finishers in each event qualified for the regional round held next Thursday.
In the field, Rushville pole vaulter Jacob Hampton qualified for the regional, finishing in a tie for second place with a season best height of 9-6 with Brody Miller tying for fourth place with a season best 9-0.
Carter Tague qualified for regionals in the long jump taking third with a distance of 19-3.75 while Tristan Norris also scored in seventh place with a season best jump of 18-3.75.
Joe Sheehan threw a season best 125-5 in the discus to take sixth place with Eli McGrath coming in 15th place. Sheehan and McGrath also finished eighth and ninth in the shot put with distances of 41-5.5 and 41-2.5 respectively.
Alec Evans finished eighth in the high jump at 5-6.
The 4x800 team of Adam Bousman, Caleb Krodel, Ryan Schindler, and Keith Bacon ran a season best time of 8:50 to finish fourth overall.
Caleb Rector and Brian Simmermon finished ninth and 13th in the 110m hurdles with times of :19.51 and :21.24.
Jake Vance finished in fourth place in the 100 with a time of :11.66 with Colton Griffith coming in ninth place in :12.04.
Kyle Stanley qualified for the regional in the 1600 with a season best time of 4:46 with Ryan Schindler finishing 13th overall.
The 4x100 team of Harper Miller, Evans, Griffith, and J. Vance qualified for the regional finishing second with a season best time of :45.18.
Carter Tague was the individual sectional champion in the 400 taking first with a season best time of :52.68 with Josiah Hay also scoring in seventh place with a time of :55.29.
Rector and Ashton Reece placed ninth and 12th in the 300m hurdles with times of :47.13 and :49.63 (season best).
Keith Bacon took the individual sectional title in the 800, running to first place in a season best 2:05.11 with Adam Bousman finishing ninth.
J. Vance and H. Miller finished fourth and ninth in the 200 with times of :24.07 and :24.88.
In the 3200, Stanley and Krodel both scored finishing fifth and seventh with times of 11:04 and 11:15.
The 4x400 team of Bacon, A. Evans, J. Hay, and Tague capped the meet with a win taking first place with a season best time of 3:38.62.
"The guys have been working toward tonight all season and I am very proud of the effort and toughness they displayed. They brought their best effort tonight and produced a number of outstanding results," Coach Jim Marlatt said. "We have nine guys in seven different events advancing to regional next week. I'm looking forward to watching them compete in the next round of the tournament. Overall, I am proud of this season and this group of excellent young men."
The regional will be Thursday at Warren Central.
-Information provided.
