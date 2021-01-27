RUSHVILLE – In a season of cancelations and schedule changes, Rushville and Knightstown played an extra session on Tuesday. The Lions and Panthers fought to a 51-51 tie at the end of regulation. In the overtime session, the Lions outscored the Panthers 7-2 to secure the 58-53 victory.
Rushville opened the game with back-to-back 3-pointers by Cameron Jackman. Knightstown got on the board with a traditional three point play by Aaron Reagan. The Panthers cut the deficit to one on a jumper by Owen Newkirk. Rushville answered with a 3-pointer from Quentin Cain. A lay-up by Camren Munchel and a Sam Smith 3-pointer had the Lions on top 14-10 after the first quarter.
Knightstown took the lead to start the second quarter on five straight points from Michael Roberson. Rushville regained the lead on free throws by Jack Laker. Near the three minute mark, Knightstown’s Reagan hit a 3-pointer to give the Panthers a 25-22 lead. With Knightstown leading 28-24, Rushville closed the first half on a 7-0 run. Two free throws by Jerron Taylor started the spurt and five straight from Smith capped it with the Lions leading 31-28 at the half.
The Panthers regained the lead early in the third on a drive by Connor Pyle. Knightstown stretched the lead to six points at the 3:42 mark on a pair of free throws by Robert Porter. The Lions were able to cut the deficit to two points on a pair of occasions, including at 43-41 on Laker’s bucket to end the third quarter.
A traditional three point play by Knightstown’s Porter opened the fourth quarter and pushed the lead to 46-41. Rushville went to the paint and fed Laker for six straight points. The teams traded the lead four times down the stretch before a free throw by Reagan for Knightstown knotted the game at 51-51 and sent the game to overtime.
Knightstown took the early lead in the extra session on two free throws by Reagan. That was all for the Panthers in overtime. Rushville took the lead for good on a 3-pointer by Taylor and put the game away with four straight free throws by Munchel.
Laker led the Lions with 17 points. Taylor finished with 14 points. Smith and Munchel both had eight points. Jackman finished with six points and Cain had five.
The Lions are scheduled to play at South Dearborn (7-6) on Friday.
