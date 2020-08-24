CONNERSVILLE – The Lion tennis team traveled to the Connersville Invitational on Saturday. The short-handed Lions went 1-1 on the day to finish runner-up.
“We ended up 1-1 on the day and had to settle for second place. We have two kids out of the lineup who have not yet completed their required practices for eligibility after suffering a quarantine. Our JV kids who are filling in for them at varsity doubles are in a little over their heads, but they are playing hard and doing their best. We get back to full strength this week with a chance to pick up four wins and that is just what we expect to do,” Coach Heuer said.
In the opening round, the Lions knocked off EIAC foe Lawrenceburg 3-2.
At No. 1 singles, Rushville’s Jake Carroll defeated Mathew Ansley 6-0, 6-1.
At No. 2 singles, Rushville’s Marlin Hershberger shut out Conner Bellamy 6-0, 6-0.
Rushville’s Sam Smith defeated Jack Powell 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.
At No. 1 doubles, Rushville’s Jensen Smith and Trevor Hunter lost 6-3, 6-4 to Paddrick Libbert and Haiden Rowlett.
At No. 2 doubles, Rushville’s Josh Wainwright and Lucas Vaughn lost 6-1, 6-0 to Harry Hanneken and Zander Starrett.
In the championship round, the host Spartans edged the Lions 3-2 to claim the title.
At No. 1 singles, Carroll lost 6-2, 6-2 to Jonah Graham.
At No. 2 singles, Hershberger defeated Gage Brown 6-2, 6-2.
At No. 3 singles, Smith knocked off Chanler Fox 6-4, 6-2.
The No. 1 doubles team of Hunter and Smith lost 6-2, 6-2 to Sabastian Burch and Dustin McCarrell.
At No. 2 doubles, Wainwright and Vaughn lost 6-0, 6-1 to Seth Spurlock and Logen Shipley.
