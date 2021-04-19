SHELBYVILLE - At Blue Bear Golf Course, the Lions took on host Morristown on the links. The Lions picked up the win 182-194. Rushville moved to 3-0 on the season with the win over the Yellow Jackets.
Jacob Carroll led the way for the Lions with a 43.
Jensen Smith was just one shot back with 44.
Caleb Jessup finished with 46.
Jack Laker carded 49 and Sam Smith had 50.
Scores for the junior varsity included Devin Richardson 52, Cordell Fuller 56, Landen Conner 56, Logan Tressler 56 and Jensen Megee 72.
“I'm proud of the boys' victory tonight, but we still have work to do to get to a point where we can become more consistent. We have to eliminate big numbers. Course management is essential when playing courses you are unfamiliar with. Laying up to familiar yardages instead of grabbing 3-wood, teeing off with a hybrid or long iron instead of grabbing driver down a tight fairway. Little things like that that can make a huge difference in how you score. But, we're 3-0 and hope to keep that trend going,” coach Jon Bitner said.
“I've seen improvements in the past couple weeks with the boys' short game. We've spent a lot of time at practice with short game essentials...putting, chipping...and it's starting to pay dividends. I am so proud of the work they have put in,” Bitner added.
Joe Moehring Invitational
RICHMOND - The Lions placed eighth out of 17 teams Saturday in the Joe Moehring Invitational at the Elks Club of Richmond. Rushville finished with a team total of 357.
“Cold weather and nerves got the better of us Saturday. The boys got off to a rough start, but started to play well on their respective back 9's. Shooting 357 is a good place to start, but I feel pretty confident that this squad has a 330 (or less) in them. We'll have to wait and see,” Bitner said.
Carroll and Jessup both carded 88 to lead the way for the Lions.
Jensen Smith finished a stroke back with 89.
Laker finished at 92 and Sam Smith finished with 93.
