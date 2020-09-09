The Lions tennis team picked up a 5-0 victory over Morristown to move to 6-3 on the season.
“The Lions were able to go out and take care of business this evening and came up with ‘Ws’ across the board. After being idle over the holiday weekend, we hope this was a good tune up for the rest of the week,” Coach Heuer said.
At No. 1 singles, Rushville’s Jake Carroll cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Tyler Schonfeld.
At No. 2 singles, Rushville’s Marlin Hershberger did not give up a game in knocking off Grant Kessler 6-0, 6-0.
Rushville’s Sam Smith was just as dominant at No. 3 singles, winning 6-0, 6-0 over Shane Riley.
Rushville’s No. 1 doubles team of Jensen Smith and Cameron Jackman defeated Noah Klinger and Jacob Wood 6-0, 6-3.
At No. 2 doubles, Alex Wainwright and Trevor Hunter knocked off Bryce Brant and Ryland Janes 6-3, 6-1.
In junior varsity action, Josh Wainwright defeated Brady Schonfeld 8-3.
