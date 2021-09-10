GREENFIELD - The RCHS cross country teams traveled to Greenfield for the Cougar Palooza at Brandywine Park.
For the boys, host Greenfield-Central won the team title with 20. Roncalli was second with 41. Rushville took third with 67 and Scecina was fourth with 119.
"Today’s meet was the challenge we needed. Although we were without a key runner, everyone stepped up to fill his void and many continued to improve personally. The most positive thing at this point of the season is to be consistent. Speed will come at just the right time and we will surprise some teams," Coach Tush said.
The Lions had six finishers in the top 20 including Kyle Stanley seventh (17:51), Charlie Sterrett 10th (18:30), Ryan Schnidler 15th (19:05), Wyatt Jacobs 16th (19:08), Trenton Dyer 19th (19:20), and Isaac Krodel 20th (19:23). Other times for the Lions included Isaac Schelle 20:40, Dustin King 20:53 and Jacob Lilly 22:51.
Roncalli won the team title for the girls with 15. Warren Central was second with 48 followed by Greenfield-Central 88, Rushville 91 and Scecina 151.
The Lady Lions had two girls in the top 20 with Savannah Westphal 12th in 22:52 and Olivia Wehr 13th in 22:54. Other finishers for the Lady Lions included Mia Norvell 23rd in 24:53, Ashley Whitham 24th in 25:00, Maddy Hankins 28th in 25:45, Sofia Kemple 31st in 25:52, Lanea Adams 53rd in 30:21 and Jorja Ellis 55th in 32:04.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.