RUSHVILLE – The Lions hosted EIAC foe Lawrenceburg in wrestling action Tuesday. The visiting Tigers left town with a 40-24 victory.
“I am proud of our wrestlers tonight. We have been working on setting up and taking good shots. I saw more shots tonight than I have seen all year out of this team. They took risks and built confidence in stepping up to a two dimensional attack,” Coach Jim Tush said. “I look forward to watching our team develop even further this Thursday when we host Shelbyville.”
Both teams had a forfeit at 106. At 113, Rushville’s Tuff Tackett lost 9-0 to Payna. After a double forfeit at 120, Rushville’s Adam Bousman pinned Merkel.
At 132, Pacey Dye lost by pin to Tudor. Rushville’s Harper Miller picked up a win by forfeit at 145. Rushville’s Alan Busche lost by pin to Tribbie. There was a double forfeit at 160.
At 170, Rushville’s Matthew Komlanc won by pin over Lambert. Rushville’s Aaron Robinson won by pin over Erfman. Rushville forfeited at 195 and 220. Rushville’s Mike Rohr lost by pin to Roth at heavyweight.
