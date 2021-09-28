RUSHVILLE - The Lion tennis team celebrated Senior Night with a 3-2 victory over Shelbyville. Rushville ends the regular season at 16-1 overall and 7-0 in the EIAC.
“Senior Night went well for the Lions. We enjoyed getting to say hello to Mr. Vance and Mr. Hadley who joined us in honoring our seniors. Mrs. Marlow handled the introductions of our three seniors and their parents. This win against Shelbyville tonight puts the stamp on a perfect season at home for the Lions finishing 10-0 at the Richard Bradley Tennis Center," Coach Heuer said.
At No. 1 singles, Rushville's Marlin Hershberger defeated Aiden Asher 6-0, 6-2.
Rushville's Sam Smith won the No. 2 singles match 6-0, 6-0 over Caden Tackett.
At No. 3 singles, Rushville's Cameron Jackman defeated James Williams 7-5, 6-1.
Rushville's No. 1 doubles team of Jensen Smith and Josh Wainwright lost 6-3, 6-2 to Charlie Rife and Ian Blacketter.
At No. 2 doubles, Rushville's Lucas Vaughn and Trevor Hunter fell 7-5, 6-2 to Conner Zobel and Karson Schaf.
In junior varsity action, Mason Mosbert lost 6-4. Edger Fernandez lost 6-1. Mosburg and Fernandez teamed up in doubles and lost 6-4 and 6-4.
