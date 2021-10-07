RICHMOND - Two EIAC squared off for the tennis regional title on Wednesday at Richmond with Rushville taking on Batesville. The Lions showed why their EIAC championship this year was no fluke with a 4-1 win over the Bulldogs to win the regional.
With the win the 20-1 Lions advance to Saturday's semistate at Center Grove.
“I like to brag I guess and I know I shouldn’t, so I’ll just go ahead and plead guilty to some prideful boasting about what these young men have accomplished so far this year," Coach Heuer said. "Undefeated in the EIAC and 20-1 overall on the season so far was no accident. We set our sights high and do not look away. Our guys are eager to go to Center Grove Saturday and sink our teeth into the winner of Northview and Covington. Don’t miss it."
At No. 1 singles, Rushville's Marlin Hershberger defeated Cael Rahe 6-2, 6-1.
Rushville's Sam Smith did not give up a game to Jaden Smith at No. 2 singles, winning 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 3 singles, Rushville's Cameron Jackman cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Lyle Oesterling.
Batesville picked up a win at No. 1 doubles. The duo of Jackson Tracy and Cole Pride defeated Rushville's Jensen Smith and Josh Wainwright 6-0, 6-2.
Tracy and Pride advance in the individual portion of the tournament.
At No. 2 doubles, Rushville's Lucas Vaughn and Trevor Hunter knocked off Sam Johnson and Alec Brunselmeir 6-1, 6-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.