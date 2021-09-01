RUSHVILLE - The Lion tennis team moved to 6-0 on the season and 3-0 in the EIAC with a 4-1 victory over Franklin County.
At No. 1 singles, Franklin County's Jack Stirn won a three-setter 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 over Marlin Hershberger.
"This was a highly anticipated match between these two and it’s likely they will meet again this year with more on the line at conference and sectional," Coach Heuer said.
At No. 2 singles, Rushville's Sam Smith cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Nick Wendel.
Rushville's Cameron Jackman matched those 6-0, 6-0 scores with his win at No. 3 singles over Garrett Kuntz.
At No. 1 doubles, Rushville's Jensen Smith and Trevor Hunter gave up just one game in winning 6-0, 6-1.
Rushville's Mason Mosburg and Lucas Vaughn went the distance in knocking off Trevor Bruns and Ty Bruns 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (10-8) at No. 2 doubles.
In junior varsity action, Rushville's Edger Fernandez lost 8-4 to Elijah Dean.
