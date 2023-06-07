RICHMOND - The Richmond Elks Golf Course was the host site for the IHSAA sectional Monday. Connersville earned the team title in the 10-team field with a score of 319.
Host Richmond finished with 337 to take second. Centerville and Union County both had 356. Centerville won the third place honors by virtue of the tie-breaker. The top three teams and top three individuals from non-advancing teams advance to the regional.
Hagerstown finished with 358 followed by Franklin County 363, Northeastern 367, Rushville 381, Cambridge City Lincoln 410 and Oldenburg Academy 451.
Rushville was led by Aiden Philpot with 89. Brody Terrell was a shot back with 90. Landon Browning finished with 98. Mason Mosburg carded 104 and Griffin Norris had 106.
Oldenburg was led by Cale Johannigman with 100. Henry Wanstrath carded 102. Ryan Geis had 124 followed by Carson Ruter 125 and Aaron Bauer 134.
