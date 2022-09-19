MOORES HILL - The RCHS boys and girls cross country teams competed at the South Dearborn Invitational Saturday.
The Lions ran to the team title and the Lady Lions finished third in their divisions.
Rushville's pride of Lions saw its top five runners finishing within 38 seconds of each other. This pack led the way to the team title with 30 points. Greenfield-Central was second with 36 followed by Simon Kenton 79, Lawrenceburg 104 and Scott 105.
All scoring runners for Rushville finished within the top 11 finishers. Leading the way was Hunter Parmerlee third, with Ryan Schindler fourth, Charlie Sterrett sixth, Isaac Krodel eighth and Wyatt Jacobs 11th.
"Parmerlee and Schindler went out hard with the Greenfield boys right from the start which put them in a very competitive position. Sterrett and Jacobs fought through every step and never gave up. With everyone reaching close to lifetime bests the race of the day has to go to Isaac Krodel. He stepped up huge for us today by pushing his way into the top five with a 45 second best. Also helping us to clinch the victory were Isaac Schelle and Logan Jacobs also with lifetime bests," Coach Tush said.
For the girls, Scott won the team title with 21. Greenfield-Central (69) edged the Lady Lions (70) for second place. Other team scores included Taylor 83, South Dearborn 137 and Simon Kenton 143.
The Lady Lions were led by Olivia Wehr. She pushed her way to the front and held on to an eighth place finish. Mia Norvell (13th), Maddy Hankins (15th) and Jentri Wallace (18th) all medaled with lifetime bests.
"With missing three of our top seven today, junior Lanea Adams stepped up huge for us with over a minute lifetime best and placing fifth on the team. These girls gave everything they had during the race and I am extremely proud of their grit and mental toughness to come together as a team today," Coach Tush added. "Jorja Ellis and Yanitza Norvell completed our varsity squad today."
