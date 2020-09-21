The Rushville boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Moores Hill on Saturday morning to compete in the South Dearborn Invitational.
The Lions placed five runners in the top 10 to win the Division I title. Rushville finished with 28 followed by East Central 52, Simon Kenton (KY) 55, Scott (KY) 119, Taylor (OH) 121, Franklin County incomplete and South Dearborn incomplete.
The Lions were led by Kyle Stanley who won the Division I race with a season best time of 16:52. Seniors Caleb Krodel and Sam Sterrett finished fourth and sixth with season best times of 17:33 and 17:45. Keith Bacon and Ryan Schindler came in eighth and ninth with season best times of 17:51 and 18:00. Adam Bousman and Trenton Dyer finished 17th and 23rd in 18:29 and 18:49 (both season bests). Senior Heath Barada came in fifth place in the reserve race with a season best time of 19:48.
The Lady Lions finished fourth as a team.
Taylor (OH) won the girls trophy with a score of 51, followed by East Central 58, Scott (KY) 83, Rushville 99, South Dearborn 106, Simon Kenton (KY) 118, and Franklin County 172.
East Central’s Rachel Campbell won the Division I girls race in 19:20.
Rushville was led by the top 10 finish of Jaeda Miller who finished eighth with a season best time of 21:23. Olivia Wehr also earned a ribbon coming in 16th place with a season best time of 22:29. Abby Herbert, Sofia Kemple, and Maddy Hankins packed up and finished 24th, 25th, and 26th with times of 23:32, 23:37, and 23:38 (all season bests). Yanitza Norvell and Cyndi Tush came in 35th and 37th with season best times of 24:28 and 24:42. Mia Norvell finished first in the reserve race with a season best time of 24:47.
