UNION CITY - At the Union County Invitational, the Lions claimed the team title, edging second place Centerville by two points. The Lady Lions also had a good day, taking second place.
For the boys, Rushville finished with 36 to top rival Centerville's 38. Blue River Valley was third with 81 followed by Union City 101 and Cowan 114.
"It was an exciting race and total team effort for these boys. We were losing at the 4k and down the final stretch, they found a will to compete and jumped into another gear to steal the championship from Centerville. It was great to see these boys perform and not give up," Coach Tush said.
Rushville was led by Kyle Stanley in second place with a time of 17:50. Hunter Parmerlee was sixth in 18:40. Charlie Sterrett finished seventh in 18:53. Ryan Schindler finished ninth in 18:58 followed by Wyatt Jacobs 13th in 19:19, Trenton Dyer 14th in 19:20, Isaac Krodel 18th in 19:33, Isaac Schelle 26th in 20:19, Dustin King 39th in 21:20 and Jacob Lilly 50th in 22:46.
"All the boys had season bests at the 5k distance today. I am excited to see more improvements over the next few weeks as we approach the postseason," Coach Tush added.
Centerville won the girls' title with 33 followed by Rushville 62, BRV 81, Randolph Southern 83 and Union City 110.
"The girls as well had season best at the 5k distance. This race helped us learn about what we need to do to reach our goals this season," Coach Tush said.
Savannah Westphal led the Lady Lions with a seventh place finish in 22:44. Olivia Wehr was ninth in 23:05. Mia Norvell finished 22nd in 25:13. Sofia Kemple took 25th in 26:06 and Maddy Hankins was 26th in 26:24. Yanitza Norvell was 30th in 29:01. Lanea Adams crossed the line 31st in 30:01 and Jorja Ellis was 35th in 31:52.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.