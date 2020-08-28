LIBERTY – After waiting out a weather delay, the Lions took on host Union County in soccer action. The wait was worth it for the Lions as Rushville shut out the Patriots 4-0.
Rushville’s Dylan Romans had the opening goal of the game. Union County goalkeeper was fumbling the ball, and Romans had a beautiful shot that hit the bottom side of the cross bar and found the net.
Still in the first half, Dylan Mountgomery took a corner kick, and Bailey Davidson had a volley off his right knee and ended up in the back of the net.
The Lions held the 2-0 lead at the half.
Just a couple minutes into the second half, Tryntonn Norvell added to the Lions’ lead making it 3-0 off an assist from Romans.
Five minutes later, Carter Tague broke through Union County’s defensive line for the goal and the 4-0 lead..
The Lions tallied 27 shots on goal against the Patriots.
“The Lions played excellent against the Patriots. Big shout out to our defensive players. I couldn’t be any happier with a clean sheet,” Coach Derrik Justice said.
Rushville 1, Muncie Central 0
RUSHVILLE – The Lions hosted Muncie Central on Thursday and held off the Bearcats 1-0 on Senior Night.
“I’m very proud of the seniors. They were top notch in tonight performance,” Coach Justice said.
The seniors played 10 minutes before some of substitutes made their way onto the pitch. Both Muncie Central and Rushville boys played tough in the first half, both sides showed great attacking and defensive plays in the back-and-forth half.
Five minutes into the second half, Carter Tague, our leading goal scorer, made it 1-0 on a one on one attempt inside the box. The goal was assisted by sophomore Jackson Tracy.
“Tracy had an amazing through ball that set Tague up for the goal,” Coach Justice added.
“Our defensive players played a wonderful game. There were times Muncie Central broke our defense apart, however, the back line was on their toes and were quick to clear the ball out of danger.”
The Lions (3-2) finished the game with 12 shots on goal.
In the junior varsity match, the teams battled to a 0-0 tie.
“I thought our team played a pretty good game overall for our first full contest. Shawn Fudge and Ben Means had an excellent game on the defensive side and Evan Clark played a really good game on offensive. Big shout out to some of the varsity players who were willing to give me a half as we were short-handed and all those who stayed for the entire game to support us. It is appreciated and shows real teamwork,” Coach Foster said.
