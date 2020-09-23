CONNERSVILLE - The Rushville boys and girls cross country teams headed to Connersville on Tuesday evening to compete in the Connersville Invitational. The meet provides great experience for the Rushville runners taking place on the sectional course.
The Lions won their third invitational in a row with a first place finish in the 14-team field. Rushville won the title with 58 followed by Northeastern 77, East Central 86, Hagerstown 94, Delta 96, Connersville 156, Centerville 163, Muncie Central 188, Cambridge City Lincoln 252, Richmond 261, Union County 267, and Franklin County, Knightstown, and Seton Catholic all incomplete.
Hagerstown's Quaid Mull won the boys race with a time of 17:43.
The Lions were led by Kyle Stanley who finished third overall with a time of 17:50. Caleb Krodel finished seventh with a time of 18:37. Keith Bacon and Sam Sterrett placed 11th and 14th in 18:48 and 19:01 respectively. Ryan Schindler came in 24th place with a time of 19:23. Trenton Dyer and Adam Bousman finished 43rd and 49th with times of 19:57 and 20:10. In the reserve race, Heath Barada finished second overall with a time of 20:50.
"The guys are continuing to run well. Today is an important experience that really pays off at the sectional meet in a few weeks. Our guys did a good job of being aware of where they were during the race and making smart moves during the second half of the race. It was good to get through today and now completely focus on the EIAC meet and prepare them to be their best for that this Saturday,” Coach Jim Marlatt said.
For the girls, Delta won the team title with 56 followed by East Central 62, Centerville 66, Rushville 129, Hagerstown 143, Richmond 154, Union County 182, Muncie Central 211, Northeastern 217, Franklin County 243, and Cambridge City Lincoln, Connersville, Knightstown, and Union all incomplete.
Delta's Nicki Southerland won the girls race with a very strong time of 18:55.
Senior Jaeda Miller led the Lady Lions, finishing eighth overall with a time of 22:17. Abby Herbert and Sofia Kemple were next finishing 31st and 33rd with times of 24:50 and 24:57. Olivia Wehr and Maddy Hankins came in 35th and 39th with times of 25:11 and 25:21. Cyndi Tush and Yanitza Norvell finished 45th and 58th with times of 25:52 and 27:42. Mia Norvell finished eighth overall in the reserve race with a time of 28:26.
"The girls did a nice job of packing up and competing today. They got good experience on the sectional course and should be able to look back at today in preparation for the sectional meet in a few weeks. The girls are still working to round into form and their best races of the season are still ahead of them. EIAC on Saturday is a great opportunity for the girls to put together a really strong race,” Coach Marlatt said.
The Rushville cross country teams will compete in the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference (EIAC) meet Saturday at Batesville.
-Information provided
