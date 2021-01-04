ELNORA - The Lions basketball team traveled to North Daviess High School to complete the Old National Bank tournament with games New Year’s Day and Saturday.
The Lions faced South Knox in the second round on New Year’s Day. After trailing at the end of each of the first three quarters, the Lions fought back to tie the game at 34-34 with just under six minutes to play. South Knox outscored the Lions 19-10 the rest of the way to post the 53-44 victory.
South Knox is 4-3 on the season. The Lions are 0-7.
South Knox got off to a good start, scoring the first eight points of the game. Rushville got on the board with a bucket by Jerron Taylor and 3-pointer from Cameron Jackman. After the Spartans scored five straight, Jackman hit another bomb to close the gap to 13-8 at the end of the first quarter.
Rushville opened the second quarter with back-to-back bombs from Camren Munchel and Jackman and a drive to the bucket by Taylor to take a 16-13 lead. The Spartans had an answer, a 9-0 run capped by the traditional three point play of Tristan Wirth. Taylor’s bucket for Rushville closed the first half with South Knox leading 22-18.
Five straight points from Wirth gave South Knox a 27-18 lead. This time Rushville answered. Taylor and Jackman hit consecutive 3-pointers. After a 3-pointer by South Knox, Taylor hit another bomb. Wirth added a late bucket and Taylor hit another 3-pointer as Rushville closed to 32-30 after three quarters.
Two free throws by Cody Dawson for South Knox opened the fourth quarter. Taylor hit two from the charity stripe and then Jack Laker converted in the paint for the Lions to tie the game at 34-34. The Spartans took the lead on a free throw by Candler and traditional three point play by Wirth.
Rushville cut the deficit to one at 38-37 on a Munchel 3-pointer, but that was as close as the Lions would get. The Spartans outscored the Lions 15-7 down the stretch to seal the win.
Rock Creek Academy 61, Rushville 34
In Rushville’s final game of the tournament, Rock Creek Academy knocked off the Lions 61-34.
Rushville opened the game with a 3-pointer from Quentin Cain. Rock Creek’s Aidan Jackson matched it on the other end. Trailing by four, Rushville got a bucket in the paint by Nash Paddack. After a 3-pointer by Rock Creek, Taylor hit a 3-pointer for Rushville to make it 10-8. Rock Creek then went on a 12-4 run. All four of Rushville’s points came from Jackman as Rushville trailed 22-12 after the first eight minutes.
Rock Creek pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring Rushville 19-6. Taylor, Laker and Carter Tague each had a bucket for Rushville. Rock Creek led 41-18 at the half.
The offense for Rushville continued to struggle in the third quarter. Rushville managed just two free throws by Jackman and two free throws by Cain. Rock Creek poured in 13 points to lead 54-22 after three quarters.
Rushville outscored Rock Creek 6-2 early in the fourth quarter. Cain had two and Jackman four for Rushville. After Rock Creek took a 61-28 lead, Rushville closed the game with a 3-pointer from Sam Smith, free throw by Kameron Morton and bucket by Paddack in the 61-34 loss.
Rushville hosts East Central (5-4) on Friday.
