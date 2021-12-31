CONNERSVILLE - Rushville traveled to Connersville to compete in the 32-team Spartan Classic wrestling tournament.
Rushville sophomore Zakk Reed was the top finisher for the Lions with a sixth place finish at 106 pounds.
Matthew Komlanc took eighth place for the Lions at 160.
Coach Tush noted, "Many of our wrestlers beat opponents from larger schools including Columbus North, Greenfield-Central, East Noble and Anderson. We went out looking for some of the best competition in Indiana. This allows us to compete against semistate and state level wrestlers and helps us to learn how to wrestle at that level of competition. I am very pleased with our results. After the first day of competition we had 67 team points. This put us in front of teams including Union County, Columbus North, East Noble, Mississinewa, Western Boon, Providence, Greensburg, Charleston, Eastern Hancock, Indianapolis Pike, Danville, Eastern Pekin, and Southern Wells. Many of our wrestlers were disappointed in their losses. This is great because they are holding themselves to a high standard and want to keep excelling. They don’t want to be content with only beating mediocre wrestlers."
The Rushville wrestling team will be in action next at the Zionsville Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 8.
Results
- 106 - Zakk Reed: Connersville - win by forfeit, Greenfield Central - win by pin, Anderson - win by pin, Portage - loss by pin, Fishers - loss by pin, Mississinewa - loss by pin
- 120 - Tuff Tackett: Shenandoah - loss by pin, Northeastern - win by pin, Portage - loss 4-2
- 126 - Kian Nash: Connersville - win by forfeit, Greenfield Central - loss by pin, Triton Central - win by forfeit, Franklin County - win by pin, Western Boone - loss by pin
- 132 - Pacey Dye: Connersville - loss by pin, Shelbyville - loss by pin
- 138 - Connor Hodson: Northeastern - win by pin, Connersville - win 11-5, Richmond - loss by pin, Franklin County - loss by pin
- 145 - Edgar Fernandez: win by forfeit, loss by pin, loss by pin
- 152 - Aritz Gomez: Hagerstown - win by pin, Connersville - win by pin, Greenfield Central - loss by pin, Anderson loss 14-7
- 160 - Matthew Komlanc: Connersville - win by pin, Mississinawa - win by pin, Jasper - loss tech fall, Anderson - win by pin, Franklin County - loss by pin
- 170 - Alan Busche: Danville - loss by pin, W-FF, Connersville - loss by pin
- 182 - Carter Erwin: Connersville - loss by pin, Mississinawa - loss by pin
- HWT - Justin Foreman: Franklin County - win by forfeit, Hagerstown - loss by pin, win by forfeit, loss by pin
