MILAN - Rushville’s wrestling team traveled to Milan short-handed as the Lions only had six wrestlers competing. Rushville did not win any team competitions due to the numbers, but head coach Jim Tush was pleased with the effort from those that competed.
“I am very proud of the improvement I saw in our wrestlers this past weekend. We did not win any team competitions, due to only having six wrestlers competing, but it was a very beneficial trip to Milan,” Coach Tush said.
Rushville’s Tuff Tackett went undefeated for the day to become the 106 weight class champion. Tackett won 6-1 over Milan, by pin over Adams Central, by forfeit over Batesville and 6-0 over Union County. Tackett is 5-0 on the season.
Adam Bousman took second place in the 126 weight class for the Lions. Bousman won by pin over Milan, lost by pin against Adams Central, won 17-8 over Batesville and by forfeit over Union County. He is 4-1 on the season.
Rushville’s Coltin Vaughn was 0-4 on the day at 120.
At 132, Pacey Dye won by pin over Milan, lost by pin against Adams Central, lost by pin against Batesville and won by forfeit against Union County.
Harper Miller went 2-2 on the day, picking up two wins by forfeit.
At 160, Alan Busche went 1-3 for the Lions with a win by forfeit over Milan.
