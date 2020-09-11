GREENFIELD - The Rushville boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Greenfield on Wednesday evening to compete in the annual Cougarpalooza Invitational. The runners competed in hot and humid conditions, but still produced very good results.
The Lions finished second in the 5-team field. Greenfield won the boys team trophy with a score of 27 followed by Rushville 57, Roncalli 58, Scecina 103, and Knightstown incomplete. Greenfield's Matthew Wickham won the race with a time of 17:14.
The Lions were led by Kyle Stanley's second place finish in a season best time of 17:19. Seniors Caleb Krodel and Keith Bacon also turned in season best performances to finish eighth and 12th with times of 18:24 and 18:49. The trio of Trenton Dyer, Sam Sterrett, and Ryan Schindler finished 17th, 18th, and 19th with times of 19:25, 19:28, and 19:29 respectively. Charlie Sterrett and Adam Bousman came in 23rd and 26th with times of 19:48 and 19:58. Heath Barada finished 42nd with a season best time of 21:03.
"The guys did a great job of racing today. They were aware of their positions and the competition throughout the race and did a good job of pulling out a close second place. It was great to see several personal bests today in the hot weather. When all of the guys put together their best races in the same meet, really good things are going to happen for this team,” Coach Jim Marlatt said.
For the girls, Roncalli won the meet with a score of 29, followed by Greenfield 48, Warren Central 51, Rushville 118 and Knightstown and Scecina incomplete.
Greenfield’s Audrey Brinkruff won the meet with an impressive time of 19:57.
Sophomore Sofia Kemple led the way for the Lady Lions with a 22nd place finish with a time of 25:52. Abby Herbert and Cyndi Tush were next for Rushville with 33rd and 39th place finishes with times of 27:21 and 28:17. Mia and Yanitza Norvell finished 42nd and 44th with times of 28:56 and 29:10. Lanea Adams came in 54th place with a time of 34:26.
"I am proud of how the girls battled today through injuries, the heat, and humidity. The girls team is really fighting through a number of injuries every day, but they keep working and recovering as best they can. There are a lot of reasons for this team to be optimistic when everything comes together for them. Right now the girls are doing all of the right things and it will pay off for them in the long run,” Coach Marlatt added.
Rushville travels to Whiteland on Saturday morning to compete in the Whiteland Invitational.
-Information provided
