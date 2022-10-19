One of the best regional fields in the state will converge on Corydon Central Saturday for the IHSAA volleyball regional. Three ranked teams will be battling it out for the title and a berth in the semistate.
No. 7 Greensburg (33-0) faces Evansville Memorial (16-8) at 11 a.m. to start the action at the regional. Memorial defeated Evansville Mater Dei 3-2 to win the title at Sectional 32. Greensburg defeated Batesville 3-1 to win the Lawrenceburg Sectional.
"We are so excited to be playing this week, not only to advance to play in the regional, but also because we get to play a team that we haven't played all year. Our sectional is tough every year due to the competition, but it's also tough because we play most of the school twice before tourney time," Coach Rigney said.
These two programs met one year ago in the regional with the Lady Pirates taking the match 3-2. Greensburg is excited to be making a third straight trip to the regional.
"Thanks to us advancing the last two years, our seniors should be ready to soak up the excitement, stage, and opportunity in front of them. We have talked a lot about making big plays in big matches during crucial times. We need to be efficient with our offense, and we need to spread the net forcing their blockers to move. We also need to be quick in transitions and speed up our offense," Coach Rigney said.
"Defensively, we have to put up solid blocks and be willing to react without hesitation defending. This regional is loaded with talent and very good teams. We need to be ready to up our level of play; we need to play with confidence, play for each other, and embrace the opportunity," Coach Rigney added.
This season, Memorial has 826 kills and 186 blocks as a team. The Lady Tigers have served 190 aces. The Lady Pirates have 191 aces, 205 blocks and 1,201 kills.
Ella Chapman has 419 kills to lead Greensburg. Josie Nobbe added 380 kills and Carlee Adams had 134 kills. Josie Nobbe led Greensburg with 83 aces and 444 digs on the season and Chapman had 134 total blocks.
Mya Comer and Jenna Foster set the offense for Greensburg. Comer tallied 467 assists and Foster dished out 422 assists.
Abigail Hoeing was second on the team with 301 digs. Foster had 250 digs and Janae Comer added 244 digs.
For the Lady Tigers, Caroline Jones led the attack with 237 kills. Avery Parris finished with 154 kills and Reegan Siewert had 110 kills. Alex Rasche served 49 aces to lead Memorial.
Defensively, Parris led Memorial with 102 total blocks. Siewert had 73 total blocks. Sarah Church led Memorial with 300 digs and Reegan Buck added 179 digs.
In the second semifinal, No. 1 Providence (27-6) faces No. 5 Barr-Reeve (33-1).
Makenzie Wagner leads Providence with 211 kills. The top hitter for Barr-Reeve is Dylan DeCoursey with 302 kills.
Lilly Kaiser finished with 62 blocks to lead Providence and Hannah Bledsoe had 82 blocks to lead Barr-Reeve.
Providence's Grace Purichia tallied 275 digs. Barr-Reeve's Colleen Trambaugh picked up 532 digs.
The winners of the semifinal matches will face off for the regional title at 7 p.m. Saturday.
