Several local athletes will be competing in the Hoosier State Meet on Saturday. The event for small schools (Class A-3A in football class) starts at 10 a.m. at Gladstein Fieldhouse at Indiana University in Bloomington. Large schools will compete at 4 p.m.
This state meet is the final meet for the indoor track season. The top 24 athletes in all events except high jump and pole vault (18 athletes) will compete.
Greensburg’s Elizabeth Mitchell and Emarie Jackson will be competing in the state meet. Mitchell is seeded second in the 60 hurdles and ranked in the long jump. Jackson is No. 2 in the shot put.
For the Pirates, Mathew Steward, Lucas Scheumann and Tyler Biddinger will be competing.
BATESVILLE
The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs competed in two indoor meets earlier this year. Batesville qualified five individuals and seven relay teams for the state meet at IU.
Deacon Hamilton qualified in the 60 hurdles.
Lily Pinckley and Jake Chapman both qualified in the 3200.
Alex Murphy will compete in the pole vault and Veronica King will compete in the shot put.
Also qualifying for the state finals are the Lady Bulldogs 4x200 relay, girls and boys 4x800 relay, girls and boys 4x400 relay and the girls and boys distance medley relay.
RUSHVILLE
RCHS has 11 athletes qualified for the meet.
The Lions’ and Lady Lions’ distance medley relay teams both qualified. Each member of the relay team runs a different distances.
The Lions are ranked No. 16 and qualifiers are made up of junior Ryan Schnidler, senior Carter Tague, sophomore Charlie Sterrett and senior Kyle Stanley.
The Lady Lions DMR team is ranked 21st and qualifiers are sophomore Maddy Hankins, junior Olivia Wehr, sophomore Mia Norvell and senior Savannah Westphal.
For individual events, freshman Jenna Lawler is No. 6 in the shot put. Junior Kate Tabeling is 21st in the shot put. Junior Cyndi Tush is No. 13 in the pole vault.
