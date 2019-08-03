104 teams gathered in Cooperstown, New York, the week of July 12, for the 12u Diamond Dreams baseball tournament. Per usual, only one team can come out as the winner.
The winning team included local boy, Caleb Greiwe, and his 2025 Cincy Flames baseball team. Caleb is an incoming seventh grader at St. Mary’s School, in Greensburg.
His team is made up of kids from Ohio and he is the only boy from Indiana on the team.
With a tournament that held teams from all over the country, including teams from California, Florida, Hawaii and even one team from Canada, the competition was very stiff, but the Cincy Flames came out on top after a grueling week of games.
The Flames battled through pool play and eventually earned the No. 8 seed in the 104 team field and by the time they were crowned champions, they held an 11-0 record.
They beat a team from Tampa, Florida, for the championship rights.
Caleb also hit a home run at this tournament, which is a goal for every kid playing at Cooperstown.
Throughout the experience he met a lot of new friends, traded pins with other teams, and spent the week with his team in a barrack, rather than with family in a hotel.
All-in-all, the team traveled to several out of state tournaments, and finished the season with a record of 51-12-1 in the 12u major division of baseball.
