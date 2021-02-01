A wide spectrum of emotions, from excitement to nervousness, are likely flowing in girls basketball players, coaches and fans across Indiana this week.
Sectional play is scheduled to begin Tuesday evening, with a winner expected to climb a ladder and cut down the net Saturday night.
Here’s a look at how area teams are preparing for postseason play and their paths to a potential championship.
Jac-Cen-Del Eagles
Record: 20-3
Class: 1A
Sectional: 60 at Waldron
First game: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Last sectional title: 2020
The longest active sectional winning streak in the state belongs to the school in Osgood.
Jac-Cen-Del has claimed a sectional title for 12 straight years.
Coach Scott Smith, who’s in his 20th season at the helm, said sectional time all about playing defense.
“Offense will come and go,” he said, “but the teams that can consistently defend will be in the mix to win.”
Defense is something the Eagles know a thing or two about. They’ve routinely held opponents well below their season scoring averages.
For the season, JCD is allowing only 35 points per game (while averaging 58.9).
Smith was asked to explain how the Eagles have been so good defensively this season.
“I think it is part culture and part experience of the players,” he said. “Kids this year have had to play a variety of defenses throughout their career, so it makes changing on the fly much easier.”
The Eagles typically plays man-to-man with lots of traps and presses. However, they’ve also played different versions of zone depending on the matchups and opponent.
JCD begins its quest for a baker’s dozen at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Oldenburg Academy (4-14). A victory would mean playing Friday against Morristown (11-9).
If JCD takes care of business and Waldron (18-3) does the same, it will pit the two ranked squads against one another. The Eagles are ranked No. 2 and the Mohawks No. 7. They played in Osgood in December, when both teams struggled offensively, with JCD winning 43-26.
The Eagles certainly don’t want to look ahead, though.
“We take every game, every quarter as a step and focus only on that moment,” Smith said.
Greensburg Pirates
Record: 11-6
Class: 3A
Sectional: 29 at Rushville
First game: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Last sectional title: 2020
Seniors Melina Wilkison, Anna West and Taylor Cooney will look to cap their careers by claiming a fourth straight sectional championship.
While they have loads of experience, junior Jenna Foster and freshmen Carlee Adams and Janae Comer will be playing in their first basketball sectional. However, all three played on the Pirates’ volleyball team that won a sectional title in the fall.
“I’m one who truly believes success breeds success,” said coach Jason Simpson, who added he hopes they’ll be able to carry over that experience of playing in a high-stakes environment.
The Pirates open with 8-13 Franklin County. They earned a 25-point win at Franklin County in early January.
Their toughest test could come in Friday’s semifinals against Rushville (14-8). Greensburg beat the Lions 59-48 in mid-December, and has eliminated them three straight years.
“It’s death, taxes and Greensburg versus Rushville in the sectional; those are the three guarantees in life,” Simpson said. “We know each other extremely well; there’s not going to be any secrets. Our main focus, because it’s tournament time, has to be Franklin County, but I’d be lying if I said that we weren’t gonna sprinkle in some Rushville these couple of days so that our only day of preparation isn’t on Thursday.”
Lawrenceburg (11-8) is the favorite in the top half of the draw. The Tigers beat visiting Greensburg 45-43 in overtime on Saturday in a showdown for second place in the conference.
“Even though we lost, that was one of our best games of the season from a fight perspective,” Simpson said. “We had many times we could’ve just gone away and quit, but we battled.”
Cooney led the Pirates with 24 points. Wilkison added 12, Comer had five and Adams scored two.
West didn’t play Saturday, meaning the Pirates were shorthanded against a team that relies on scoring in the post.
Greensburg beat Lawrenceburg in last year’s sectional championship game and Simpson said the Pirates match up well with the Tigers.
“When you’re missing (West’s) 12 points and 12 rebounds in the lineup, you like your chances, especially if we come in with that same focus,” Simpson said.
North Decatur Chargers
Record: 5-11
Class: 2A
Sectional: 45 at South Ripley
First game: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Last sectional title: 2020
The rematch of last year’s sectional championship game happens right away. North Decatur will take on South Ripley Tuesday evening.
The Chargers secured last year’s sectional title with a 35-29 win over the Raiders.
The two teams met very early this season. South Ripley won 46-37 at North.
The winner will play South Decatur on Friday, with Switzerland County or Southwestern (Hanover) likely waiting in the championship.
Rushville Lions
Record: 14-8
Class: 3A
Sectional: 29 at Rushville
First game: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
Last sectional title: 2017
Rushville has been eliminated by Greensburg each of the past three years, as the Pirates went on to claim sectional titles on each occasion. However, each was decided by a single-digit margin and had moments where the outcome was in serious doubt.
The Lions have eight losses this season, but they’ve all been relatively close. One came in overtime, while three others were decided by five points or less.
They open play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against South Dearborn. It’s a rematch of the season-opener in November, when the Lions dominated for a 65-22 road victory.
A win would likely pit the Lions against their recent nemesis. Greensburg won their only meeting this season 59-48 at Rushville in mid-December.
Batesville Bulldogs
Record: 8-14
Class: 3A
Sectional: 29 at Rushville
First game: 5:30 p.m. Friday
Last sectional title: 2009
In the seven-team sectional, Batesville drew the lone bye. The Bulldogs will await the winner of Tuesday’s game between Lawrenceburg (11-8) and Connersville (6-11).
Coach Bryan Helvie said the Bulldogs are looking forward to sectional play.
“We were fortunate to draw the bye and it gives some more practice time to get ready,” Helive said. “On the other hand, it does make it a little more difficult not knowing who we will play.”
Batesville has a two-point win over Connersville, and suffered a lopsided loss at Lawrenceburg in the season-opener on Nov. 7. However, nearly three months and 21 games have occurred since then.
“I have been pleased with the progress we have made to this point,” Helvie said. “We have played a pretty difficult schedule and I hope that has helped prepare us for the tournament.”
The Dogs will focus on a couple specific areas this week in practice.
“We have to do a better job of taking care of the basketball,” Helvie said.
“In games that we have won, our turnover count has been closer to where we want it. The number of turnovers in losses has played a huge part in the outcome. Rebounding will get a lot of attention as well as we get ready for Friday night.”
South Decatur Cougars
Record: 6-15
Class: 2A
Sectional: 45 at South Ripley
First game: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Last sectional title: 2008
South Decatur ended the regular season with a 51-43 victory Saturday at Rising Sun.
Lana Bell led the way with 21 points. Erynn Dyer added 14, Megan Manlief scored seven and Loryn Pate finished with five points.
The Cougars drew a bye and will get the chance to practice this week.
They await the winner of Tuesday’s game between South Ripley and North Decatur.
The Cougars will seek a win to end a postseason drought that dates to 2014.
