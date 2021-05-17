CONNERSVILLE - The home team won Saturday's Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference golf tournament. Connersville shot a 341 at Willowbrook Country Club to win by four shots over South Dearborn.
Rushville came in third at 373. Batesville and Greensburg both shot 383, with the Bulldogs taking fourth place on a tiebreaker using the fifth player's score.
Batesville senior Austin Pohlman shot an 87 to finish seventh place and earn all-conference honors.
Other scores for the Bulldogs were Logan Fletcher 95, Dean Campbell 100, Jackson Wanstrath 101 and Jack Abplanalp 110.
Greensburg put two players on the All-EIAC team: Parker Phillips and Ben Bausback. Phillips shot an 89 to finish 10th and Bausback shot a 90 to place 111th.
"There was something that was just off on Saturday and it's tough to explain," GCHS coach Bryce Mize said. "We really just didn't play our best or close to it. We now have a couple of weeks at home to get ready for Sectional, so we have ample time to right the ship. I was happy for Parker and Ben for making All-EIAC, but even they would admit that they left tons of strokes out there. Congratulations to Connersville and South Dearborn for playing great all day."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.