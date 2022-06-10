PROVIDENCE - Six area golfers traveled to Champions Pointe Golf Course in Providence for the IHSAA regional Thursday.
North Decatur's Carson Parmer competed as an individual and had the lowest score for the local qualifiers. Parmer had a 42 (6-over) on the front nine. He closed out with a 38 (2-over) on the back nine for an 80.
Greensburg competed in the team competition after taking second place in the sectional last week.
Colten Schroeder led the way for the Pirates with a (38-49) 87.
Parker Phillips was a shot back with (43-45) 88.
Abe Tebbe carded (41-50) 91.
Hunter Springmeyer had a (45-46) 91 and Jack McKinsey finished with (52-50) 102.
Bloomington South won the regional team title with a 292 total. Silver Creek was second with 304 and Jasper took third with 306.
The top three teams and top five individuals from non-advancing teams qualify for the state finals at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel beginning Tuesday.
Center Grove missed the state by one stroke with a fourth place finishing score of 307. Floyd Central was fifth with 313 followed by Columbus North 316, Greenwood Christian 319, Austin 323, Borden 326, Bedford North Lawrence 327, Franklin Community 338, Bloomington North 338, Madison 338, Columbus East 340, Forest Park 342, Springs Valley 351, Greensburg 357 and Scottsburg 370.
Individuals advancing to the state finals were Borden's AJ Agnew (68), Center Grove's Drew Rowen (72, Columbus North's Luke Schneider (74), Greenwood Christian's Ian Reed (75) and Columbus North's William Davis (75).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.